Florida A&M's football team is at eight ineligible players for Sunday's game against Jackson State, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel, down from 26 in last week's loss to North Carolina.

Star edge rusher and 2023 NFL prospect Isaiah Land will be eligible for Sunday's game, along with starting right tackle Cam Colvin, all-conference defensive back BJ Bohler and reserve wide receiver Nick Dixon. The players are now eligible thanks to appeals approved by the NCAA on Friday.

The news comes four days after nearly 90 FAMU players penned a blistering letter to school president Larry Robinson that blamed "procedural issues within the registrar's office, compliance department and academic advisement" for the ineligibilities.

The letter implored Robinson for "changes made now" and says "we are not interested in further empty dialogue with you or your staff." The letter says players knelt in protest during two school songs played after the game against UNC and will continue to do so "until significant changes that facilitate a positive student-athlete experience are made."

The university responded by saying it is committed to maintaining a culture of compliance and conforming with NCAA guidelines.

"We are confident that our processes are effective and timely," the school said Tuesday. "We will continue to monitor our efforts in this regard and pursue all avenues to provide an excellent student experience to every athlete. FAMU is committed to upholding high standards and rigorous adherence to NCAA guidelines."

FAMU will face Jackson State in the Orange Blossom Classic in Miami on Sunday, a game nationally televised on ESPN2.

