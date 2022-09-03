TCU is set to start Oklahoma transfer Chandler Morris at quarterback for Friday night's season opener at Colorado, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Morris, the son of former Arkansas and SMU coach Chad Morris, had competed with three-year starter Max Duggan throughout the offseason. Duggan started all 10 games he played in 2021 and made 29 starts under former TCU coach Gary Patterson.

First-year Horned Frogs coach Sonny Dykes said Morris, Duggan and redshirt freshman Sam Jackson all could play against the Buffaloes.

On3 first reported TCU's decision to start Morris in the opener.

Morris transferred to TCU in January 2021. Former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley initially did not release Morris, saying he opposed transfers within the conference. The Big 12 later eliminated restrictions for intraconference transfers, and Morris appeared in four games, leading TCU to an upset win over Baylor, when he passed for 461 yards and rushed for 70 yards.

The 6-foot, 195-pound Morris had 717 passing yards and three touchdowns last season, while preserving a redshirt. He appeared in five games for Oklahoma in 2020, attempting five passes. ESPN rated Morris as the No. 196 overall player in the 2020 recruiting class.