After an early interception, Quinn Ewers made strong reads in his debut as the Texas Longhorns' starting quarterback, passing for 225 yards and two touchdowns Saturday night in a 52-10 win over the UL Monroe Warhawks.

Unfortunately, Ewers didn't read the signs in the campus parking lots nearly as well before the game.

Shortly after he finished speaking with reporters late Saturday night, Ewers tweeted that his car had been towed. Ewers' revelation sparked a predictable backlash against the University of Texas Parking and Transportation Services, which has a reputation for distributing tickets like Ewers does passes. Texas linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, a transfer to the school from James Madison, chimed in on Twitter.

But Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian wasn't nearly as sympathetic. Speaking Monday in advance of Texas' showdown against top-ranked Alabama, Sarkisian placed the blame squarely on the young quarterback.

"He's got to park where he's supposed to park," Sarkisian said. "He wasn't where he was supposed to be parking on gameday."

It isn't known whether Ewers' Aston Martin -- complete with a burnt orange leather interior, courtesy of his NIL deals -- was the car towed Saturday night.

Bottom line: Ewers might be better off taking the team bus to next week's game against Alabama.