LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- The grand opening of the Lincoln Riley era at USC began with a new logo on his familiar visor and plenty of fireworks on the field from new and old faces alike. USC scored the most points in a game since 2008 thanks to a clinical offensive debut by quarterback Caleb Williams and three interceptions returned for touchdowns by the USC defense as they trounced Rice 66-14 in the Trojans' season opener.

"We understand this is just the beginning and there's so much left, so much better to play, so much better to coach," Riley said. "It's a great start; it's not anything more than that, not anything less than that."

Even if Riley didn't want to inflate the result, it couldn't have gone much better than it did. USC finished with 538 total yards, 27 first downs, and a single punt that came with 12:21 left in the fourth quarter just after Williams and a host of starters on offense had exited.

"I think we have a lot of confidence," Williams, who transferred from Oklahoma after Riley was hired, said. "And we didn't just build that confidence coming out here being excited for the first game."

Of any new player, Williams had the most anticipation heading into the opener, but watching him play, it was difficult to see any semblance of pressure or expectations affecting him. Williams was comfortable in a pocket that allowed him to take his time and complete 19 of his 22 pass attempts (best for a USC quarterback since Matt Barkley in 2012) including passes to 12 different receivers as well as two touchdowns to the other highly-touted transfer the Trojans snagged this offseason: Biletnikoff winner Jordan Addison.

"Since he got here, it was almost as if we've been throwing to each other for the past year," Williams said. "It's been easy."

Everything seemed easy for Williams in the opener, including using his scrambling ability to dance through the Rice defense to the tune of 68 rushing yards on six carries. It appeared as is Williams barely broke a sweat through three quarters, and when he sensed that it would be time for Riley to pull him out of the game, Williams tried his best to keep playing.

"Oh, I didn't want to come out, so I was trying to play as smart as possible by going down before anyone could hit me," Williams said. "(Riley) said, 'I know you're trying to stay in the game'."

"It's not Year One anymore," Riley joked in the press room.

For all of the attention on USC's high-powered offense, the surprise of the game was USC's defense. The unit came into the season with the most questions surrounding its depth and talent, and though they began the game by allowing two long drives for touchdowns, they woke up in a big way with four interceptions -- the defense had four all of last season -- including three returned for touchdowns by sophomore Calen Bullock, Alabama transfer linebacker Shane Lee and senior linebacker Ralen Goforth.

"It got real today," defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. "You can only do so much in practice, and it's critical. No one will talk about practice more than me. But ultimately, you got to go out there on the stage."

Addison and Williams were the headliners, but plenty of other transfers and even some incoming freshmen made an immediate impact. Austin Jones, from Stanford, had two rushing touchdowns while true freshman Raleek Brown had eight electric touches that bode well for the Trojans' depth at the position.

For at least one game against an inferior opponent, USC didn't look like a team that had been completely overhauled in the offseason with over 40 new players. Instead, they proceeded to put it all together and score more points than they had in any game under former head coach Clay Helton.

"This is definitely a statement, that's what we wanted to do," Addison said. "We had to show everybody that this wasn't just no hype. We ready to play."

The significance of the long-awaited journey to the first game under the new regime wasn't lost on Riley or any of the players. As temperatures reached nearly 100-degrees, USC announced just over 60,000 fans at the Coliseum where capacity is 78,647.

"We understand that in this city, and I think it's fair, we gotta go prove who we are as a team," Riley said. "We're gonna do everything we can as a team to keep working so that people can't even stand the thought of not coming to a USC football game."

Added Oklahoma transfer wide receiver Mario Williams: "This is a new era, this SC."