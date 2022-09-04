Reigning Heisman winner Bryce Young picks up where he left off with five touchdown passes and another score on the ground to lead Alabama past Utah State. (1:29)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama quarterback Bryce Young began his Heisman Trophy defense on Saturday with six touchdowns in a season-opening 55-0 win over Utah State.

He joined Tua Tagovailoa as the only players in Alabama history with six or more touchdowns in a game. Tagovailoa had seven touchdowns in a 2019 game against Ole Miss.

Young completed 18 of 28 pass attempts for 195 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. All of his passing touchdowns came in the first half.

He also ran five times for career-high 100 yards and a touchdown. His previous career high for rushing was 42 yards against Tennessee last season.

"I just try to do whatever's best for the team, whatever the defense gives me," Young said of running the football. "But that was definitely interesting. It definitely wasn't something I was planning."

Young said he wasn't used to breaking long runs. He had one run of more than 60 yards.

He joked it was "a new place for me making cuts and stuff downfield."

A junior, Young is seeking to become the first back-to-back Heisman winner since Ohio State's Archie Griffin in 1975.

Alabama coach Nick Saban said that while Young missed a few reads in the passing game, "I thought he played really, really well."

Saban said Young has done a good job preparing for the season and that his leadership has been "phenomenal."

"We couldn't be more pleased with his performance," Saban said.

Alabama goes on the road to Texas next weekend. The Longhorns are led by coach Steve Sarkisian, who was the Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator from 2019-20, including Young's freshman season.

Two of Young's touchdown passes against Utah State went to transfer Jermaine Burton.

Alabama reloaded via the transfer portal this offseason, adding not only Burton from Georgia but also wide receiver Tyler Harrell from Louisville, running back Jahmyr Gibbs from Georgia Tech, offensive lineman Tyler Steen from Vanderbilt and defensive back Eli Ricks from LSU.

The Crimson Tide also return outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr., who won the Bronko Nagurski Award last season, which goes to the best defensive player in college football.

A possible No. 1 overall pick in next year's NFL draft, Anderson had five tackles, including one tackle for loss. He also had one quarterback hurry.

Alabama's 55-0 win represented the largest margin of victory in a season opener under Saban. The previous record was 46 points, which was done twice against Western Carolina in 2007 and USC in 2016.