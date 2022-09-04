Virginia Tech's trip to Old Dominion on Friday just keeps getting worse.

After the Hokies lost 20-17 in Brent Pry's debut as head coach, players returned to the visiting locker room to find items were stolen from their lockers during the game.

Former Virginia Tech player Eric Kumah tweeted a reference to the theft shortly after midnight Saturday morning, and the school responded Sunday, saying police were investigating the matter.

"The Virginia Tech athletic department confirmed there were items missing from the Virginia Tech locker room following the football game against Old Dominion in Norfolk Friday night," the statement read. "The university is working with law enforcement and Old Dominion University on the matter, and will have no further comment."

The Hokies' trip to Old Dominion was a comedy of errors. ODU took a 10-7 lead into the half, and Virginia Tech's coaches were delayed in returning for the second half after being trapped in a malfunctioning elevator.

When the game resumed, the Hokies performed better, mounting a comeback to take a 17-13 lead into the final three minutes of action. But Hokies quarterback Grant Wells tossed his third interception of the day with 2:58 remaining, and the Monarchs marched 59 yards for a go-ahead touchdown.

Virginia Tech outgained Old Dominion by 95 yards and had 20 first downs to ODU's 13, but five Hokies turnovers led to the upset win for the Monarchs.

"They wanted to make plays, they wanted to play hard, but I definitely think they pressed and were sloppy," Pry said. "You want to make people earn it, and we didn't do that."

It was the second embarrassing loss at ODU for the Hokies, who also lost 49-35 there in 2018.

Virginia Tech is scheduled to play at Old Dominion in 2024, 2027, 2029 and 2031.