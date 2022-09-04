Jayden Daniels, a transfer quarterback from Arizona State, started for LSU Sunday night in the season opener vs. Florida State.

LSU's Brian Kelly, making his debut as Tigers coach, told reporters last week that the staff had made its decision as to who will start vs. the Seminoles, but believing it might give the opponent a strategic advantage, he did not announce the decision.

Daniels started over Garrett Nussmeier in the Louisiana Kickoff at the Superdome in New Orleans. Just prior to kickoff, however, he said on the ESPN broadcast that both may play.

With the Sun Devils last season, Daniels completed 197 of 301 passes for 2,380 yards, 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. A mobile quarterback who can be dangerous outside of the pocket, Daniels also ran for 710 yards and six scores last year for Arizona State.

Last season, LSU struggled under center, using three quarterbacks, including Nussmeier. Max Johnson transferred to Texas A&M, and Jontre Kirklin is in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals.

Florida State (1-0) opened the season with a 47-7 win over Duquesne at home last week.