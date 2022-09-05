The LSU defense makes a good stop, and DT Maason Smith goes to celebrate and appears to injure his left knee. (0:27)

NEW ORLEANS -- LSU standout defensive tackle Maason Smith was knocked out of Sunday's season-opening game against Florida State with a lower leg injury he sustained while celebrating a stop on defense.

A Freshman All-SEC selection a season ago, Smith was expected to be a centerpiece of the Tigers' defense.

Smith exited the field in the first quarter and did not return until after halftime, wearing a brace on his leg and walking with the assistance of crutches.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Louisiana native was a top 100 prospect in the 2021 class.

He is backed up by fellow sophomore Mekhi Wingo.