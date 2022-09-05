        <
          Syracuse Orange football team loses starters Stefon Thompson, Chris Elmore to season-ending injuries

          11:48 AM ET
          Andrea Adelson
          Syracuse football coach Dino Babers said Monday that starting linebacker Stefon Thompson and starting tight end Chris Elmore are out for the season after suffering injuries in Week 1 against Louisville.

          Both suffered lower-body injuries in the first half of the Orange's 31-7 victory.

          Thompson has been a starter since his true freshman season in 2020 -- in fact, he became the first true freshman linebacker to start a season opener at Syracuse in 10 years.

          Elmore has been a jack-of-all-trades for Syracuse, playing three different positions in his career. He has appeared in 52 total games, and he would have an opportunity to apply for a medical hardship waiver if he chooses.