          Ouachita Baptist Tigers DL Clark Yarbrough dies at age 21

          12:31 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          ARKADEPLHIA, Ark. -- Ouachita Baptist defensive lineman Clark Yarbrough died Sunday after collapsing suddenly, the school said in a social media post.

          The school did not provide more information on the cause of death.

          Yarbrough, 21, had two tackles in Thursday's 42-32 win at Oklahoma Baptist.

          He was an All-Great American Conference honorable mention selection last year who had 27 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry.

          Yarbrough was from Rowlett, Texas, and played for Sachse (Texas) High School. Ouachita Baptist is a Division II program in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.