Texas Tech starting quarterback Tyler Shough will miss at least the next two games and likely longer with a left shoulder injury sustained in Saturday's season opener against Murray State.

Shough, who missed the final nine games of 2021 with a broken collarbone, will sit out this week against Houston and next week at NC State. Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire said Shough will have his shoulder (non-throwing) evaluated further on Wednesday.

The senior missed the final three quarters of the opener after landing on his left shoulder. He completed 6 of 10 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown, and had a 17-yard run before the injury.

"It probably will stretch into Texas [on Sept. 24], after that, we'll have to see where he's at," McGuire said. "If it goes longer, it is a good thing that we've got a bye after that Oklahoma State game, so it pushes you into where you've got anywhere between three and six weeks to recover."

Donovan Smith replaced Shough against Murray State and performed well, completing 14 of 16 passes for 221 yards and four touchdowns. Behren Morton had 97 yards and a touchdown and an interception on 10 pass attempts.

Shough transferred to Texas Tech in February 2021 from Oregon, where he had been the Ducks' primary starter in 2020.