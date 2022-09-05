Star LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith will miss the remainder of the season after tearing the ACL in his left knee during the team's season-opening loss to Florida State on Sunday, sources confirmed to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

Smith underwent additional testing Monday on his knee, which he injured in the opening quarter while celebrating a stop on defense.

It's a significant loss for the 0-1 Tigers. A Freshman All-SEC selection a season ago, the 6-foot-5, 300-pound Louisiana native was a top-100 prospect in the 2021 class and was expected to be a centerpiece of the Tigers' defense in 2022.

Fellow sophomore Mekhi Wingo likely will replace him.

Rivals.com first reported that Smith would miss the season with the ACL tear.