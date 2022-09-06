Texas A&M's 2023 recruiting class has been off to a slow start, but the Aggies were able to add ESPN 300 cornerback Bravion Rogers on Tuesday.

Rogers, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound recruit from La Grange, Texas, is ESPN's No. 61-ranked prospect overall and the No. 13 recruit in the state. He committed to the Aggies at one point in his recruitment but decommitted in August.

His recommittment to Texas A&M gives the school five ESPN 300 commitments and 10 total commitments in the 2023 class. He is joined by five-star linebacker Anthony Hill as well as ESPN 300 recruits Chase Bisontis, an offensive lineman, Dalton Brooks (safety) and Jayvon Thomas (athlete).

Those five top-300 recruits are a departure from what Texas A&M has been doing on the recruiting trail over the past few years. They had the No. 1-ranked class in the 2022 cycle, when coach Jimbo Fisher and his staff had five commitments ranked as five-stars and 24 ESPN 300 prospects overall.

Texas A&M is ranked No. 32 in the 2023 class rankings with a few months remaining until the early signing period in December.