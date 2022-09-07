LSU safety Joe Foucha didn't dress for the Tigers' season-opening loss to Florida State on Sunday, and now it's clear why.

Coach Brian Kelly said Wednesday that Foucha's absence is because of transfer credits from his previous school, Arkansas.

The Baton Rouge Advocate reported that Foucha is appealing a four-game academic suspension related to the transfer.

Foucha, a New Orleans native, started 33 games for the Razorbacks and was expected to be a contributor for LSU this season.

"It's really unfortunate," Kelly said of Foucha's absence. "Joe's done everything we've asked him to do."

Kelly said they hope to "get him back as soon as we can."

Foucha wasn't the only defensive back from Arkansas to transfer to LSU this offseason.

Cornerback Greg Brooks Jr., who is from Harvey, Louisiana, had five tackles in the season-opening loss to Florida State last Sunday.

LSU hosts Southern on Saturday.