Alabama tight end and preseason All-SEC pick Cameron Latu will play on Saturday at Texas.

Coach Nick Saban told reporters on Wednesday that Latu, who missed all of preseason camp and the season opener against Utah State with an undisclosed illness, is doing well and "100%" healthy.

"This will be his first game," Saban said.

Latu set a school record for touchdown receptions by a tight end last season with eight.

With Latu sidelined against Utah State, backup tight end Miles Kitselman caught two passes for 18 yards.

No. 1 Alabama plays at Texas on Saturday at noon ET.