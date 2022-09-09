The first full weekend in college football saw all types of games, from high-scoring offensive battles to defensive slugfests.
Multiple teams made headlines in Week 1 because of their fashion game. Heading into Week 2, more schools have striking fits ready for game day. Space, color coordination and all-white looks are among the themes for several squads this weekend.
Here is a look at some of the best gear for Week 2 around college football.
Artemis I
Sept. 12 will mark the 60th anniversary of former President John F. Kennedy's "We choose to go to the Moon" speech at Rice University in 1962. The Rice Owls are honoring the anniversary of Kennedy's words and the current Artemis program at NASA with "Artemis I" uniforms for their game against the McNeese State Cowboys on Saturday.
The jerseys feature numbers in an "Artemis" font package outlined in gold trim -- representing the foil used on the Lunar Module. Key excerpts from Kennedy's speech are written in blue on the shoulders, and the silver helmets feature the player's number on the left and the school's name on the right. Houston's area code, 713, is on the front helmet bracket.
We choose to go to the Moon and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard!#GoOwls👐 x #Artemis1@NASA | @NASA_Johnson | @RiceUniversity | @RiceAlumni | @HoustonTX | @adidasUS | @UNISWAG pic.twitter.com/OqADRgZ8Xt— Rice Football (@RiceFootball) September 6, 2022
SoFlo
The South Florida Bulls will sport their "SoFlo" set when they welcome the Howard Bison on Saturday. This look is slightly different from last year's, as the helmets are black with green specks.
𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸 𝟮 uniforms loading...#HornsUp🤘| #US2F pic.twitter.com/Qp0jCmg4HL— USF Football (@USFFootball) September 6, 2022
Return of Sparky
Sparky the Sun Devil returns to the Arizona State's uniforms for Week 2. The school's "Sparky" logo is on the helmet and pants.
Rocking with Sparky for Week 2😈#ForksUp | #O2V pic.twitter.com/6MVz3QnC9z— Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) September 8, 2022
Neon green
The Michigan State Spartans will bring back their neon green uniforms against the Akron Zips this week.
You know what time it is...— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) September 8, 2022
🔋 Neon Keon 🔋 pic.twitter.com/auGzJdD1m6
Black and yellow
The Oregon Ducks will wear their yellow jerseys and helmets contrasted with black pants against the Eastern Washington Eagles on Saturday.
𝐎𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥: 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝟎𝟐 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 ⚠️#GoDucks x #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/YwNe8z2uP2— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 8, 2022
Power of purple
This purple ensemble by the East Carolina Pirates is simple, yet superb.
All purple 🟣🟣🟣 pic.twitter.com/nHnTSAYUuK— ECU Football (@ECUPiratesFB) September 8, 2022
Color coordination
For Saturday's "Gold Rush" game, the West Virginia Mountaineers will rock a yellow/yellow/blue combination.
Gold Rush Ready— West Virginia Football (@WVUfootball) September 8, 2022
🟡🟡🟡🟡🟡🟡🟡🟡 pic.twitter.com/jeyQktRzVC
The Troy Trojans will don a multicolored look for their home opener against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs, featuring stunning silver helmets.
Home opener calls for some 🔥— Troy Trojans Football (@TroyTrojansFB) September 8, 2022
* 𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘴𝘦 𝘩𝘦𝘭𝘮𝘦𝘵𝘴 🥵 #RiseToBuild | #OneTROY ⚔️🏈 pic.twitter.com/LfCFEtqZMz
The Washington State Cougars keep things stylish with a gray/white/gray combination for Week 2.
Off roadin'.#GoCougs | #WAZZU | @nakiawatson04 pic.twitter.com/u5F765OXjb— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) September 7, 2022
The UNLV Rebels will don a black/white/black combination, and the matte helmets add to their sleek look.
Our Squad >> Your Squad— UNLV Football (@unlvfootball) September 8, 2022
Week 2 Uniform Combo@UniWatch | @UNISWAG pic.twitter.com/SvLMjUUA4u
Bright whites
The Arkansas State Red Wolves unveiled new all-white threads for their game against the No. 3 Buckeyes, which feature the jersey number on the shoulders.
A CLOSER LOOK👀#WolvesUp x #ADifferentBreed pic.twitter.com/ZTZF4hhSqt— Arkansas State Football (@AStateFB) September 8, 2022
The Boston College Eagles, Houston Cougars, Tennessee Volunteers and Louisville Cardinals will also rock white ensembles for their games this weekend.
Iced out under the lights 😤 pic.twitter.com/CaapgWQPLq— BC Football (@BCFootball) September 7, 2022
The uniform combo for Saturday:— Houston Football (@UHCougarFB) September 7, 2022
🔴
⚪️
⚪️#GoCoogs pic.twitter.com/Zfbasj81rB
🥶 Icy white threads for the Johnny Majors Classic#DICKSHouseofSportKNX #GBO 🍊 pic.twitter.com/bec6bgra4w— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) September 7, 2022
Icy whites for Week Two 🧊#GoCards pic.twitter.com/oc7tX8OmfT— Louisville Football (@LouisvilleFB) September 7, 2022
Helmet heat
Gold is the color of choice for the UCF Knights' helmets, which contrasts nicely with their black jerseys and pants.
The New Mexico Lobos' all-red look is topped off with cherry red helmets. It's the first time since 1973 the team will sport red lids on game day.
So the red turf was a joke... but these aren't 🥵🥵— New Mexico Football (@UNMLoboFB) September 6, 2022
For the first time since 1973, the Lobos will take the field wearing cherry helmets! Come see for yourself Friday night!
🎟 https://t.co/8Pnk1RZcr6 pic.twitter.com/7L19j8oeel
The Purdue Boilermakers' gold helmets will make their 2022 debut against the Indiana State Sycamores.
Polished and ready to go! Gold helmets make their 2022 debut this weekend. pic.twitter.com/IXYrfZCKSi— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) September 8, 2022
For the first time, the Texas State Bobcats will have their team name written in script on their helmets.
𝘥𝘦𝘵𝘢𝘪𝘭𝘴 pic.twitter.com/kgz48uncAW— Texas State Football (@TXSTATEFOOTBALL) September 8, 2022