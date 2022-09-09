The first full weekend in college football saw all types of games, from high-scoring offensive battles to defensive slugfests.

Multiple teams made headlines in Week 1 because of their fashion game. Heading into Week 2, more schools have striking fits ready for game day. Space, color coordination and all-white looks are among the themes for several squads this weekend.

Here is a look at some of the best gear for Week 2 around college football.

Artemis I

Sept. 12 will mark the 60th anniversary of former President John F. Kennedy's "We choose to go to the Moon" speech at Rice University in 1962. The Rice Owls are honoring the anniversary of Kennedy's words and the current Artemis program at NASA with "Artemis I" uniforms for their game against the McNeese State Cowboys on Saturday.

The jerseys feature numbers in an "Artemis" font package outlined in gold trim -- representing the foil used on the Lunar Module. Key excerpts from Kennedy's speech are written in blue on the shoulders, and the silver helmets feature the player's number on the left and the school's name on the right. Houston's area code, 713, is on the front helmet bracket.

SoFlo

The South Florida Bulls will sport their "SoFlo" set when they welcome the Howard Bison on Saturday. This look is slightly different from last year's, as the helmets are black with green specks.

Return of Sparky

Sparky the Sun Devil returns to the Arizona State's uniforms for Week 2. The school's "Sparky" logo is on the helmet and pants.

Neon green

The Michigan State Spartans will bring back their neon green uniforms against the Akron Zips this week.

You know what time it is...



🔋 Neon Keon 🔋 pic.twitter.com/auGzJdD1m6 — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) September 8, 2022

Black and yellow

The Oregon Ducks will wear their yellow jerseys and helmets contrasted with black pants against the Eastern Washington Eagles on Saturday.

Power of purple

This purple ensemble by the East Carolina Pirates is simple, yet superb.

Color coordination

For Saturday's "Gold Rush" game, the West Virginia Mountaineers will rock a yellow/yellow/blue combination.

Gold Rush Ready

🟡🟡🟡🟡🟡🟡🟡🟡 pic.twitter.com/jeyQktRzVC — West Virginia Football (@WVUfootball) September 8, 2022

The Troy Trojans will don a multicolored look for their home opener against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs, featuring stunning silver helmets.

The Washington State Cougars keep things stylish with a gray/white/gray combination for Week 2.

The UNLV Rebels will don a black/white/black combination, and the matte helmets add to their sleek look.

Bright whites

The Arkansas State Red Wolves unveiled new all-white threads for their game against the No. 3 Buckeyes, which feature the jersey number on the shoulders.

The Boston College Eagles, Houston Cougars, Tennessee Volunteers and Louisville Cardinals will also rock white ensembles for their games this weekend.

Iced out under the lights 😤 pic.twitter.com/CaapgWQPLq — BC Football (@BCFootball) September 7, 2022

Helmet heat

Gold is the color of choice for the UCF Knights' helmets, which contrasts nicely with their black jerseys and pants.

The New Mexico Lobos' all-red look is topped off with cherry red helmets. It's the first time since 1973 the team will sport red lids on game day.

So the red turf was a joke... but these aren't 🥵🥵



For the first time since 1973, the Lobos will take the field wearing cherry helmets! Come see for yourself Friday night!



🎟 https://t.co/8Pnk1RZcr6 pic.twitter.com/7L19j8oeel — New Mexico Football (@UNMLoboFB) September 6, 2022

The Purdue Boilermakers' gold helmets will make their 2022 debut against the Indiana State Sycamores.

Polished and ready to go! Gold helmets make their 2022 debut this weekend. pic.twitter.com/IXYrfZCKSi — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) September 8, 2022

For the first time, the Texas State Bobcats will have their team name written in script on their helmets.