Former West Virginia and Indiana (Pa.) coach Frank Cignetti Sr. has died at the age of 84.

His son, James Madison coach Curt Cignetti, made the announcement Saturday. No cause of death was given.

I was blessed to have a great Dad! He inspired me and so many others. Love you Dad! Rest in peace. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/J4XtmYC0Ck — Curt Cignetti (@JMUCurtCignetti) September 10, 2022

Frank Cignetti Sr. coached at West Virginia from 1976 to 1979, going 17-27, before finding his greatest success at his alma mater, Division II Indiana (Pa.). Over a 20-year career there, Cignetti went 182-50-1 with 13 Division II playoff appearances and 15 playoff wins. He retired after the 2005 season as the third-winningest active coach in Division II and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

Curt Cignetti will coach Saturday against Norfolk State. Cignetti's other son, Frank Jr., is the offensive coordinator at Pitt.

"So Proud to be your son, player & assistant," Frank Cignetti Jr. tweeted. "You are my Hero, Love You So Much."