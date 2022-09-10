Texas' Quinn Ewers will not return to Saturday's game against No. 1 Alabama after the freshman quarterback left with an apparent left shoulder injury after being driven into the ground by the Crimson Tide's Dallas Turner.

Ewers was taken to the locker room for an X-ray after the injury in the first quarter, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel. He was wearing street clothes when he returned to the sideline in the second half.

Turner was flagged for roughing the passer after landing on Ewers on the first-quarter play, with the official saying it was because he drove Ewers into the turf.

Ewers immediately grabbed his left shoulder after the hit and stayed down on the field while special assistant to the head coach Gary Patterson and trainers attended to him. After going to the sidelines, Ewers went to the medical tent before then heading to the locker room with a towel over his head.

He had kept Alabama on its heels, going 9 of 12 for 134 yards, and had just completed a 46-yard pass to Xavier Worthy to the Alabama 1-yard line on the previous play.

Hudson Card relieved Ewers, and Bijan Robinson scored two plays later to tie Alabama 10-10 on the first play of the second quarter.

Ewers, a highly touted transfer from Ohio State, made his first collegiate start last week against Louisiana-Monroe, going 16 of 24 for 225 yards and two touchdowns and one interception in a 52-10 win.