The No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish fell to the Marshall Thundering Herd, 26-21, in one of the biggest upsets of the young college football season.

Notre Dame entered Saturday's game as a 20.5-point favorite, according to Caesars Sportsbook, but Marshall left South Bend with much more than just a win, as the Thundering Herd were paid $1.25 million to make the trip, according to Front Office Sports.

That isn't the only shocking figure associated with the game. Here are more numbers behind Marshall's huge victory.

3: Notre Dame's loss marks a less-than-stellar start for first-year head coach Marcus Freeman. He is the first head coach in school history to lose his first three games, which include last season's Fiesta Bowl loss against Oklahoma State and last week's season opener against Ohio State.

Notre Dame is also the third team since 2000 to start the season in the preseason AP Top-Five and lose its first two games of the season, joining 2017 Florida State and 2007 Michigan.

1: Saturday's loss is the Fighting Irish's first as an AP-Top 10 team against an unranked squad that is not currently in a Power 5 conference since losing to Air Force in 1996.

2: Marshall's win is the second victory against a top-10 ranked team in program history. The first came in 2003 against then-No. 6 Kansas State.

On the other side, Notre Dame dropped its first two games to start the season for the first time since 2011, making them the first team to start 0-2 while being ranked in the AP Top-10 in both games since Ohio State in 1986.

163: As a team, Marshall totaled over 200 yards on the ground and senior running back Khalan Laborn led the Herd with 163 rushing yards. Laborn's performance is the most rushing yards that a player has had against Notre Dame since 2016.

42: Entering Saturday, Notre Dame had won 42 consecutive games against unranked opponents as a ranked team. This is the school's first loss to an unranked Group of 5 team since falling to Navy in 2016.

ESPN Stats & Information contributed to this story.