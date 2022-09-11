Nebraska fired coach Scott Frost on Sunday, one day after a 45-42 home loss to Georgia Southern in what had become an untenable situation for the Huskers.

Nebraska (1-2) had been a three-touchdown favorite.

" Earlier today I met with Coach Frost and informed him we were making a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately. Scott has poured his heart and soul into the Nebraska Football program both as a quarterback and head coach, and I appreciate his work and dedication," Nebraska vice chancellor for athletics Trev Alberts said in a statement.

Associate head coach Mickey Joseph will take over for the rest of the season. Nebraska hosts Oklahoma on Saturday.

Frost returned home to coach his alma mater in 2018 after two seasons at UCF, including an undefeated run in 2017.

But Frost was never able to get the Huskers going. Alberts made a surprising move last November when he announced he would bring back Frost after what turned out to be a 3-9 season. Frost fired four offensive assistants, had his pay cut from $5 million to $4 million and agreed to having his buyout drop from $15 million to $7.5 million on Oct. 1.

There was no immediate word Sunday of a negotiated settlement.

After Alberts gave him one more chance heading into this season to turn around the program, Nebraska started the year with a disappointing loss to Northwestern. The loss to Georgia Southern only added to the problems.

Frost ends his Nebraska coaching career with a 16-31 mark.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.