Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., the SEC's leading returning rusher from a year ago, will be available to play in his first game this season against Ole Miss on Oct. 1, the school announced on Monday.

Rodriguez, who rushed for 1,379 yards as a junior, was being withheld as the result of an NCAA matter, sources told ESPN's Chris Low.

Rodriguez was arrested for driving under the influence in May. He pleaded guilty during a pretrial conference.

Without Rodriguez, the Wildcats have gotten off to a 2-0 start this season after going on the road and beating No. 12 Florida on Saturday.

Kavosiey Smoke has led all Kentucky rushers with 112 yards on 21 attempts.

Kentucky hosts Youngstown State and Northern Illinois the next two weekends before resuming SEC play on the road at Ole Miss on Oct. 1.