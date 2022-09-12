Ole Miss quarterbacks Luke Altmyer and Jaxson Dart have both started and led their team to victories through two games this season, but coach Lane Kiffin still won't say who the starter will be come Saturday against Georgia Tech.

"We're just going to push forward the way we've been going," Kiffin told reporters Monday. "We're 2-0. So, we'll figure out [which quarterback] goes first later in the week probably."

Like coach Jim Harbaugh at Michigan, Kiffin planned to alternate starters to begin the season.

Dart, who transferred from USC, started the season opener against Troy and completed 18 of 27 passes for 154 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception.

Altmyer got the start against Central Arkansas on Saturday and completed 6 of 13 passes for 92 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception before he was sidelined with an upper-body injury.

Kiffin said Altmyer was back at practice Monday.

Dart came on in relief of Altmyer and completed 10 of 15 passes for 182 yards, 2 touchdowns and no interceptions.

"Both guys did some good things," Kiffin said. "Both guys have things to improve on. So, we're just going to keep pushing along."

No. 20 Ole Miss travels to Georgia Tech on Saturday before returning home to play Tulsa the following weekend.

The Rebels open SEC play Oct. 1 at home against No. 9 Kentucky.