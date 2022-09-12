Unranked Appalachian State basks in the glory after coming away with a 17-14 win over No. 6-ranked Texas A&M. (0:26)

After a woeful offensive performance in a 17-14 loss to Appalachian State -- one of biggest upsets in Texas A&M history -- Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher was asked on Monday if he would consider relinquishing playcalling duties.

"In time, I would," Fisher said. "Possibly could. You always evaluate those things."

Texas A&M is 103rd nationally in total offense after gaining just nine first downs and 186 yards of total offense against Appalachian State, which had given up 63 points to North Carolina the previous week.

Last season, the Aggies ranked 71st in total offense (392.4 yards per game), 88th in passing (208.6 ypg) and finished 56th in scoring offense (29.3 points per game), putting up 24 or fewer points in six games while stumbling to an 8-4 finish.

Fisher was asked -- as someone who has called plays dating to 1991 at Samford and later won national titles as offensive coordinator at LSU with Nick Saban and later as Florida State's head coach -- if his ego would prevent him from letting go.

"No," he said. "I'm always [about] whatever it takes to win. Winning takes all effect over everything. I promise you that."

The question has followed Fisher for years since he became a head coach at FSU after serving as Bobby Bowden's offensive coordinator for three seasons.

In 2012, the year before Jameis Winston arrived, Fisher faced similar questions and said he had planned to delegate playcalling to a coordinator.

"I wanted to call plays for three, four, five [years], whatever it took to get established," said Fisher, who was in his third year as a head coach, according to the Palm Beach Post. "We have an offensive coordinator here to turn it over, or to hire, whatever it may be. That was in my five-year plan."

Fisher said at A&M, his offensive philosophy is "a conglomerate of playcalling" based on input from his offensive staff. Fisher shuffled his offensive staff before the season started, moving Darrell Dickey from quarterbacks coach to tight ends coach, James Coley from tight ends to wide receivers, and Dameyune Craig from wide receivers to quarterbacks. Dickey and Coley are co-offensive coordinators, but Fisher calls the plays.

Fisher also said on Monday that he "possibly could" consider a change at quarterback after starter Haynes King was 13-of-20 for 97 yards on Saturday. He said there were multiple reasons for the offense's struggles, such as missed blocks or wrong routes, and said he would not pin all the issues on King.

"We'll evaluate everything this week," he said. "We'll evaluate every position this week."