After a thrilling Week 2, college football's Week 3 slate features intrastate battles, rivalry matchups, top-25 showdowns and eye-catching uniform sets.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish hope this week's historic combo brings them some luck and a win after an 0-2 start. The No. 25 Oregon Ducks look to stand out with their exceptional gear and the Georgia State Panthers debut a menacing set. Fresh headgear for the Florida State Seminoles and Rice Owls should also turn heads this weekend.

Here are some of the best uniforms for Week 3 across the college gridiron:

Ice white unis

On Friday, the Seminoles will wear an all-white set for their game against the Louisville Cardinals. The new helmets make history for the team, as it is the first time in school history that FSU will don an all-white combination.

In the reveal video, Seminoles players Jordan Travis and Jarrett Jackson, who both transferred to Florida State from Louisville, modeled the new gear. The team also used Vanilla Ice's 1990 hit song "Ice Ice Baby" in the video -- a fitting selection for the ensemble.

Irish wear green

Notre Dame will wear their green jerseys against the California Golden Bears.

𝐈𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 pic.twitter.com/mXYPZWCj3q — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 15, 2022

Nightmare Green

The Ducks will wear their "Nightmare Green" set against the No. 12 BYU Cougars. Electric yellow acts as the accent hue and the jersey shoulders are studded.

Blackout threads

Georgia State revealed new black threads, with its traditional blue as the accent color. Claw marks adorn the shoulders, and "Atlanta," the city where the school is located, is across the chest.

On Saturday, the No. 16 NC State Wolfpack will rock all-black uniforms against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Monochromatic mastery

The Washington Huskies will bring the "purple reign" with their game-day ensemble.

The Syracuse Orange decided on a vibrant all-orange ensemble for this week's game against the Purdue Boilermakers.

All 🍊‼️ @CintasCorp is the official uniform supplier of the JMA Dome. pic.twitter.com/YEN0roU0uT — Syracuse Athletics (@Cuse) September 14, 2022

The No. 17 Baylor Bears will wear green against the Texas State Bobcats, and their alternate logo is stitched on the jersey collar.

Color coordination

The No. 14 Utah Utes will debut a new combination this week, wearing black helmets with red face masks, black jerseys and red pants. The geometric design for the logo and stripe decal on the helmet adds to the striking fit.

The Cardinals will sport a black-red-black combination for their first home game of the season on Friday.

First game back in the Ville means it's time to wear red



This week's threads ⚫️🔴⚫️#GoCards pic.twitter.com/zrQyio7yyv — Louisville Football (@LouisvilleFB) September 14, 2022

On Thursday, the Benedict College Tigers debuted a new white-purple-yellow combination for their game against the Savannah State Tigers.

Helmet heat

An old logo will be featured on the Kansas State Wildcats' helmets this Saturday against the Tulane Green Wave. The "Willie the Wildcat" logo will appear on the right, and the players' numbers will be on the left. K-State completes the look with purple jerseys and white pants.

After making a statement with their "Artemis I" uniforms last week, the Owls unveiled a new helmet design for Saturday's game against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.

The lids pay tribute to the 1971 team and the first Black student-athletes to play for the squad. The retro Owl emblem is the decal, the face masks are gray and the numbers of former players Stahlé Vincent (No. 12), Mike Tyler (No. 24) and Rodrigo Barnes (No. 90) are on the back.

The silver helmet features a new silver face mask, classic Owl logo decal, navy and white center stripe, as well as the numbers of Stahlé Vincent (#12), Mike Tyler (#24) and Rodrigo Barnes (#90) on the back!#GoOwls👐 x #RFND pic.twitter.com/vlcspTua3S — Rice Football (@RiceFootball) September 14, 2022

The UCF Knights will don white lids with their name in gold script against the Florida Atlantic Owls.

week 3 drip ⚪️⚪️👑 pic.twitter.com/uunCQtYquA — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) September 15, 2022

The Auburn Tigers made a slight headgear tweak for Saturday's "All Auburn, All Orange" game against the No. 22 Penn State Nittany Lions, opting for orange face masks.

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders took it back to 1973 with their helmet design this week.