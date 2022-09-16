After a thrilling Week 2, college football's Week 3 slate features intrastate battles, rivalry matchups, top-25 showdowns and eye-catching uniform sets.
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish hope this week's historic combo brings them some luck and a win after an 0-2 start. The No. 25 Oregon Ducks look to stand out with their exceptional gear and the Georgia State Panthers debut a menacing set. Fresh headgear for the Florida State Seminoles and Rice Owls should also turn heads this weekend.
Here are some of the best uniforms for Week 3 across the college gridiron:
Ice white unis
On Friday, the Seminoles will wear an all-white set for their game against the Louisville Cardinals. The new helmets make history for the team, as it is the first time in school history that FSU will don an all-white combination.
In the reveal video, Seminoles players Jordan Travis and Jarrett Jackson, who both transferred to Florida State from Louisville, modeled the new gear. The team also used Vanilla Ice's 1990 hit song "Ice Ice Baby" in the video -- a fitting selection for the ensemble.
September 9, 2022
Irish wear green
Notre Dame will wear their green jerseys against the California Golden Bears.
𝐈𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 pic.twitter.com/mXYPZWCj3q— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 15, 2022
Nightmare Green
The Ducks will wear their "Nightmare Green" set against the No. 12 BYU Cougars. Electric yellow acts as the accent hue and the jersey shoulders are studded.
𝐎𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥: 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝟎𝟑 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝔫𝔦𝔤𝔥𝔱𝔪𝔞𝔯𝔢 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 🦆#GoDucks x #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/Ozl6ULMR24— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 15, 2022
Blackout threads
Georgia State revealed new black threads, with its traditional blue as the accent color. Claw marks adorn the shoulders, and "Atlanta," the city where the school is located, is across the chest.
𝘽𝙡𝙖𝙘𝙠 𝙤𝙣 𝘽𝙡𝙖𝙘𝙠 𝙤𝙣 𝘽𝙡𝙖𝙘𝙠#OurCity | #SoundTheHorn pic.twitter.com/6ZblkSTVO0— GSU Football (@GeorgiaStateFB) September 14, 2022
On Saturday, the No. 16 NC State Wolfpack will rock all-black uniforms against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
⚫️ ⚫️ ⚫️ ‼️#1Pack1Goal | #HTT pic.twitter.com/yi98tAixFU— NC State Football (@PackFootball) September 15, 2022
Monochromatic mastery
The Washington Huskies will bring the "purple reign" with their game-day ensemble.
Let the Purple Reign ☔️#NoLimits #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/vO3gqrTPGw— Washington Football (@UW_Football) September 15, 2022
The Syracuse Orange decided on a vibrant all-orange ensemble for this week's game against the Purdue Boilermakers.
All 🍊‼️ @CintasCorp is the official uniform supplier of the JMA Dome. pic.twitter.com/YEN0roU0uT— Syracuse Athletics (@Cuse) September 14, 2022
The No. 17 Baylor Bears will wear green against the Texas State Bobcats, and their alternate logo is stitched on the jersey collar.
The 🏠 fit#SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/An7THU8Pi7— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) September 15, 2022
Color coordination
The No. 14 Utah Utes will debut a new combination this week, wearing black helmets with red face masks, black jerseys and red pants. The geometric design for the logo and stripe decal on the helmet adds to the striking fit.
Game 3#22Forever @Utah_Football @andrew_mataafa pic.twitter.com/kQF6RyDvpD— UtesEquipment (@UtesEquipment) September 13, 2022
The Cardinals will sport a black-red-black combination for their first home game of the season on Friday.
First game back in the Ville means it's time to wear red— Louisville Football (@LouisvilleFB) September 14, 2022
This week's threads ⚫️🔴⚫️#GoCards pic.twitter.com/zrQyio7yyv
On Thursday, the Benedict College Tigers debuted a new white-purple-yellow combination for their game against the Savannah State Tigers.
Go Tigers!— BenedictTigersFB (@GoTigers_BC) September 15, 2022
Tonight we will be wearing a brand new uniform combo in The Jungle on ESPNU!#Protec22heJungle @BenedictEDU @benedict_tigers @AYOUNGuno @Onnidan @HBCUGameday @HBCUSports1 @yardtalkhbcu @ESPNU pic.twitter.com/N6VkTGvyql
Helmet heat
An old logo will be featured on the Kansas State Wildcats' helmets this Saturday against the Tulane Green Wave. The "Willie the Wildcat" logo will appear on the right, and the players' numbers will be on the left. K-State completes the look with purple jerseys and white pants.
September 13, 2022
After making a statement with their "Artemis I" uniforms last week, the Owls unveiled a new helmet design for Saturday's game against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.
The lids pay tribute to the 1971 team and the first Black student-athletes to play for the squad. The retro Owl emblem is the decal, the face masks are gray and the numbers of former players Stahlé Vincent (No. 12), Mike Tyler (No. 24) and Rodrigo Barnes (No. 90) are on the back.
The silver helmet features a new silver face mask, classic Owl logo decal, navy and white center stripe, as well as the numbers of Stahlé Vincent (#12), Mike Tyler (#24) and Rodrigo Barnes (#90) on the back!#GoOwls👐 x #RFND pic.twitter.com/vlcspTua3S— Rice Football (@RiceFootball) September 14, 2022
The UCF Knights will don white lids with their name in gold script against the Florida Atlantic Owls.
week 3 drip ⚪️⚪️👑 pic.twitter.com/uunCQtYquA— UCF Football (@UCF_Football) September 15, 2022
The Auburn Tigers made a slight headgear tweak for Saturday's "All Auburn, All Orange" game against the No. 22 Penn State Nittany Lions, opting for orange face masks.
🟠#WarEagle🦅 pic.twitter.com/xijNRBYHoK— Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) September 14, 2022
The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders took it back to 1973 with their helmet design this week.
615 Night drip 🤩— Middle Tennessee FB (@MT_FB) September 15, 2022
Saturday's helmet is a throwback to the 1973 helmet design.#BLUEnited | #EATT pic.twitter.com/a7WVGczdLB