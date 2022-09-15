        <
          Miami Hurricanes to be without leading receiver Xavier Restrepo vs. Texas A&M Aggies football team

          Xavier Restrepo makes the grab for 16-yard touchdown

          2:05 PM ET
          • David M. HaleESPN Staff Writer
          Miami will be without leading receiver Xavier Restrepo when the No. 13 Hurricanes visit No. 24 Texas A&M on Saturday.

          Restrepo is sidelined indefinitely with a foot injury, though he confirmed to ESPN that he expects to return this season. He leads the No. 13 Hurricanes in targets (12), catches (11) and receiving yards (172) for a team that lost both of its leading receivers from 2021.

          Restrepo has largely worked in the slot this season, and his absence will likely shine a spotlight on sophomore Brashard Smith, who is second on the team with five catches out of the slot.

          Restrepo has been a particularly reliable target for QB Tyler Van Dyke, who is also his roommate, after they arrived together as part of the 2020 recruiting class.

          Texas A&M is allowing just 112 passing yards per game and 3.9 yards per attempt through two games this season, both among the best marks in the country.