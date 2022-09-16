The Texas A&M Aggies are making a quarterback change and will go with Max Johnson as the starter for Saturday's game against the Miami Hurricanes, according to multiple reports and confirmed by ESPN.

Johnson, a transfer from LSU, has attempted just four passes in the Aggies' first two games. Haynes King started in both of those contests, including a 17-14 home loss last week to Appalachian State. Coach Jimbo Fisher said earlier in the week that he would consider all options in helping to get the offense untracked. The Aggies (1-1) rank 100th nationally in scoring offense and 102nd in total offense.

In the loss to Appalachian State, Texas A&M scored just one offensive touchdown, and King finished 13-of-20 for 97 yards with no touchdowns. The Aggies managed just 186 yards of total offense on 38 plays.

Johnson, King and true freshman Conner Weigman battled for the starting job in the preseason. King won the job, but Fisher said the competition was close.

Johnson, a 6-5, 220-pound junior, started in 12 games for LSU last season and passed for 2,815 yards and 27 touchdowns with six interceptions. He also made two starts as a true freshman in 2020. Johnson, the son of former NFL quarterback Brad Johnson, announced last December that he was transferring to Texas A&M, where his brother, Jake Johnson, is a freshman tight end.