Best signs from College GameDay at Appalachian State

Marty Smith visits Boone, North Carolina, and the Appalachian State campus to learn what it means to be a Mountaineer. (3:14)

The college football world descends on its current upset capital -- Boone, North Carolina, home of the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Mountaineers won three straight FCS national championships between 2005 and 2007. However, they might be most well known for their wins against Power 5 teams.

In 2007, the Mountaineers defeated the No. 5 Michigan Wolverines to open the season. Last week, it was the then-No. 6 Texas A&M Aggies who fell victim to the upset.

Week 3 features those Aggies in what could have been the game of the week with the No. 13 Miami Hurricanes traveling to College Station. Elsewhere, three other top-11 teams hit the road. The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs face the South Carolina Gamecocks, the No. 11 Michigan State Spartans play the Washington Huskies, and the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners travel to Lincoln to resume an old rivalry with the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

But the Sun Belt (aka Fun Belt) takes center stage. The Troy Trojans will face the Mountaineers and, for the first time, College GameDay is there. On Friday, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that local office supply stores were out of posters. Bryan Fischer, of Fox Sports, reported that one reason behind the shortage is that Appalachian State is offering a full scholarship for a year for the best sign.

Here are the best signs from Saturday: