Dillon Gabriel takes off on a 61-yard run for Oklahoma to tie the game against Nebraska. (0:28)

Week 3 of the college football season has featured several entertaining matchups and a lot of social media trolling.

The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners have arguably the troll of the day, using lyrics from a poetic freestyle by a former player to celebrate a dominating win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The No. 4 Michigan Wolverines, Cincinnati Bearcats and Delaware Blue Hens also got in on the action with barbs of their own.

Here's a look at some of the top social media trolls of Week 3 across college football:

Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel torched the Cornhuskers for 230 yards passing and two touchdowns, along with 55 yards and a score on the ground. Running back Eric Gray led Oklahoma's rushing attack with 113 yards and two touchdowns.

Many Sooners fans remember the team's win over Nebraska in the 2006 Big 12 title game and then-wide receiver Malcolm Kelly's legendary postgame freestyle in which he name-drops the Cornhuskers.

"But we gon' get it 'cause we gotta finish. Nebraska Cornhuskers, man, we diminished. 'Cause them boys little, paint like a Skittle."

Oklahoma used Kelly's lyrics to summarize its performance against its former Big 12 rival.

Entering Saturday's "Battle for the Victory Bell" matchup, the Bearcats had won 15 straight games against the Miami RedHawks.

Make it 16 consecutive wins, as Cincinnati scored 14 unanswered points in the second half en route to a 21-point victory over its in-state rival. The win also gave the Bearcats their first lead in the series, 60-59-7. Quarterback Ben Bryant threw for 337 yards and two touchdowns on the day.

After the game, the team's Twitter account let Miami know where the bell is staying for the foreseeable future.

A 134-year tradition.



A #Bearcats lead.



We like the way that 🔔 sounds. pic.twitter.com/6YXdnJJs7Q — Cincinnati Bearcats (@GoBEARCATS) September 17, 2022

The Penn State Nittany Lions' defense forced four turnovers against Auburn and held the Tigers to 5-for-14 on third down. On offense, running back Nicholas Singleton led the team with 124 yards rushing and two touchdowns. The 29-point victory tied Penn State's second-largest win over an SEC school in program history.

Auburn is known for its postgame victory celebration in which fans cover Toomer's Corner, an area on the school's campus, in toilet paper. After a resounding win, the Nittany Lions used bath tissue to troll the Tigers on Twitter.

Blue Hens quarterback Nolan Henderson threw for 379 yards and four touchdowns on Saturday to lead his squad to a decisive victory over the Rams. Jourdan Townsend also had a big day, catching seven passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns.

Delaware used simple wordplay to troll its opponent after the victory.

Successful Rhode trip 😁 pic.twitter.com/nbhu3DvISs — Delaware Football (@Delaware_FB) September 17, 2022

Michigan dominated the UConn Huskies on Saturday thanks to Blake Corum's historic day. He needed only 12 carries to score five touchdowns, which tied the school record for most rushing touchdowns in a game. According to ESPN Stats & Information research, it's also the first time in program history that the Wolverines scored 50-plus points in their first three games.

The last Wolverine to score five times in a game was Hassan Haskins in a 42-27 win against the Ohio State Buckeyes in November 2021. Michigan took a second to remember its previous victory over its bitter rivals.

Ohio State and Michigan will meet in Columbus on Nov. 26.

Good memories from the last time a Wolverine had five TDs in a game 😁 https://t.co/AEq0488cRU pic.twitter.com/WQUBNHpQpr — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 17, 2022

The Colorado Buffaloes' dig at the Minnesota Golden Gophers has a little more depth than your typical Twitter joke. Minnesota didn't reveal a depth chart ahead of Saturday's game. Colorado had the perfect troll after its opponent's decision.

The Buffaloes took fans back nearly 50 years by posting a depth chart from Sept. 23, 1972 -- the team's first game against the Golden Gophers. Then No. 3-ranked Colorado won the game convincingly, 38-6.