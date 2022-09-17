Boston College starting right tackle Kevin Cline is out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL, sources told ESPN, putting a depleted position for the Eagles in further flux.

Cline's injury marks the third key loss for Boston College on the offensive line. Starting left tackle Ozzy Trapilo will miss his second consecutive game with a knee issue and is considered week-to-week. All-ACC guard Christian Mahogany was lost this summer with a torn right ACL and is expected to miss the entire season.

Cline was one of five new full-time starters on BC's offensive line to start the season. He's a 6-foot-6, 314-pound redshirt sophomore from Boca Raton, Florida, who'd emerged as a starter in his third season in the program. The ACL tear came during Boston College's loss at Virginia Tech on Saturday night, which dropped the Eagles to 0-2.

Boston College hosts Maine on Saturday before traveling to Florida State next week. That kicks off a stretch that includes hosting Louisville, hosting No. 5 Clemson and, after a bye, traveling to No. 19 Wake Forest.

Those offensive line losses have been compounded by the medical retirement of Joey Luchetti, the program's incumbent starting tight end and best blocker at the position. That's left a program long known for its identity on the line of scrimmage ranking last nationally -- No. 131 overall -- in rushing yards per game (16.5).

BC's overhauled offensive line is expected to look this way against Maine: Former preferred walk-on Nick Thomas, a redshirt freshman, is expected to start at left tackle, redshirt senior Finn Dirstine at left guard, redshirt freshman Drew Kendall at center, redshirt sophomore Dwayne Allick at right guard and redshirt junior Jack Conley at right tackle.