Iowa's struggling offense will get some help Saturday as wide receiver Nico Ragaini will make his season debut against Nevada, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Ragaini started most of last season and had 26 receptions for 331 yards and a touchdown. He sustained an injury during training camp that kept him out against South Dakota State and Iowa State, when the Hawkeyes generated only one touchdown.

Iowa also hopes wide receiver Keagan Johnson can return from injury against Nevada, a source told ESPN.

Ragaini and Johnson both practiced throughout the week. The Hawkeyes have been playing with only two healthy scholarship wide receivers.

Coach Kirk Ferentz is sticking with senior quarterback Spencer Petras as the team's starter, citing injury issues the offense faced entering the season.

Iowa ranks 127th nationally in pass offense, generating only 100.5 yards per game.