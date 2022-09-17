Four Texas A&M football players, including second-leading receiver Evan Stewart, are facing a suspension for all or part of Saturday night's game against Miami, sources confirmed to ESPN.

The suspensions are related to a curfew violation, according to sources. Others facing a suspension are defensive backs Denver Harris and Deyon Bouie and receiver Chris Marshall, sources said.

Aggies officials would not confirm the suspensions.

Texas A&M is coming off a 17-14 home loss to Appalachian State. Max Johnson will get the start at quarterback Saturday after Haynes King started the first two games.

TexAgs.com was first to report news of the suspensions.