Bryce Ramirez sustains a bad leg injury and has to be carted off the field. (0:42)

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez was carted off in the first quarter Saturday night at No. 16 NC State with an apparent serious leg injury.

Ramirez was injured when teammates tackled Wolfpack running back Jordan Houston, with the pile rolling over Ramirez's left leg that was planted in the turf. His leg bent below the knee and was twisted abnormally as he lay on the grass, with team training staffers using a towel to cover his lower left leg as they began treating him.

The game was stopped for roughly 10 minutes before he was lifted onto the cart. Ramirez was alert, and multiple NC State players came by to offer a fist tap or well-wishes before he left with 4:02 on the clock.

Team spokesman Matthew Dowdy said Ramirez had been taken to a hospital for treatment.

The Red Raiders battled on defense without Ramirez, but it was the Wolfpack's defense that stole the show. Aydan White returned one of his two interceptions 84 yards for a touchdown to lead a strong defensive effort that paced NC State to a 27-14 win.