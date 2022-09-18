There's much more to college football than what happens on the gridiron.
The crowd adds another element to the environment, and bumping into well-known spectators isn't a rare occurrence.
This Saturday, a handful of famous fans made their college football allegiances known.
NBA and MLB legends alike were on the sidelines, along with a rising tennis star and reality TV personality.
Here are some fans that stood out among the crowd.
Jalen Rose, Miguel Cabrera and Juwan Howard
The Michigan Wolverines secured a 59-0 victory over the UConn Huskies, and these stars were at the Big House to witness the win.
The trio's Michigan ties run deep, as Howard and Rose were both members of the Wolverines "Fab Five" basketball team. Howard is also the head coach of Michigan's men's squad. Cabrera, who joined the 3,000 hit club earlier this season, has played for the Detroit Tigers since 2008.
Miggy made a pit stop in Ann Arbor today!@JalenRose | @MiguelCabrera | @JuwanHoward pic.twitter.com/EeXj0ExghR— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 17, 2022
Frances Tiafoe
The Maryland Terrapins had a familiar face in the house as Tiafoe, US Open semifinalist and native of Hyattsville, Maryland, attended their game against the SMU Mustangs.
BIG FOE IS HOME#TBIA pic.twitter.com/8OXNS7MUSC— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) September 17, 2022
DMV's Finest! @FTiafoe will be in the building Saturday night.— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) September 14, 2022
➡️ https://t.co/tHBqECgCyS pic.twitter.com/r2D797btk9
Matt James
Before appearing on The Bachelor, James was a wide receiver for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons from 2011-14. He returned to Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on Saturday for his alma mater's game against the Liberty Flames.
Almost time to 𝙊𝙥𝙚𝙣 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙂𝙖𝙩𝙚 🏍️— Wake Forest Demon Deacons (@DemonDeacons) September 17, 2022
🎩 @mattjames919 pic.twitter.com/nh1bVjmeAf