Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener was ruled out of Saturday night's game against USC with a right leg injury after being carted off the field during the third quarter.

During the Bulldogs' first drive of the second half, Haener was sacked in the backfield by USC defensive lineman Solomon Byrd. Haener lost the ball on the sack, which Byrd recovered, but appeared to have his right leg and ankle caught underneath multiple defenders. Haener stayed down and in pain before being carted off the field. He later returned to the sidelines on crutches and wearing a boot on his right foot.

Haener, who exercised his final year of eligibility to return to Fresno State for his senior season, had completed 10 of 18 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown before exiting the game.

Earlier this week, Haener -- who started his college career at Washington before transferring to Fresno State as a sophomore -- talked about how much he was looking forward to playing USC as the underdog, noting that he grew up wanting to play for the Trojans after growing up in Northern California.

"I wanted that offer but little Jake Haener wasn't tall enough and didn't have enough stars next to his name," Haener said earlier this week. "Now I get the chance to play there."

On the Bulldogs' first drive after Haener's exit, backup quarterback Logan Fife was able to lead Fresno State down the field for a six-play touchdown drive.