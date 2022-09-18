Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez has a fractured lower left leg and will remain in a Raleigh-area hospital overnight to receive further medical attention, the school announced via Twitter on Sunday.

Sports medicine staff from Texas Tech were with Ramirez at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh, and will stay with the fourth-year junior until he is able to safely travel back to Lubbock.

Ramirez was injured in the first quarter Saturday night at 12th-ranked NC State when teammates tackled Wolfpack running back Jordan Houston, with the pile rolling over Ramirez's left leg that was planted in the turf. The leg bent below the knee and was twisted abnormally as he laid on the grass, with team training staffers using a towel to cover the lower left leg as they began treating him.

The game was stopped for roughly 10 minutes before he was lifted onto the cart. Ramirez was alert and multiple N.C. State players came by to offer a fist tap or well-wishes before he was put on a motorized cart and then transported to the hospital.

In a tweet from his personal account Sunday, Ramirez thanked Texas Tech fans for their support, and ended his message with a red heart and then a black one -- the school's primary colors.

"I appreciate all you guys for all the prayers, love, and support!!! I love you Red Raider Nation!!!" Ramirez tweeted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.