Defensive tackle Jordan Renaud committed to Alabama on Monday.

Renaud, ranked No. 45 in the 2023 ESPN 300, attends Tyler Legacy High School in Tyler, Texas.

Renaud, the fourth-best defensive tackle in the 2023 cycle, chose Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide over Brent Venables and the Sooners.

Alabama now has 16 ESPN 300 prospects -- tops in the country -- in a class that ESPN has ranked second, only behind Notre Dame.

Renaud will join Yhonzae Pierre (No. 119) and Hunter Osborne (No. 226) as ESPN 300 defensive line recruits for the Crimson Tide.

Renaud, who is 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, recorded 66 tackles and eight tackles for loss with two sacks as a junior in 2021.