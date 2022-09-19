AMES, Iowa -- Iowa State announced plans Monday for a $200 million retail, office and entertainment development called "CYTown" between Jack Trice Stadium and Hilton Coliseum.

The development will sit on a 3-acre site north of the stadium and occupy a pregame party area now known as "Tent Row."

The initial phase of the project includes a public plaza and amphitheater that can be used on game days or for concerts and other events. The athletic department said most of the funds for CYTown construction will come from land monetization opportunities. No target date for completion was announced.

CyTown will be part of the Iowa State Center, the complex of cultural and athletic venues originally envisioned by former school president James H. Hilton in the 1950s. Plans and future steps will require approval from the Iowa Board of Regents.

The development is the next phase in a development project that began with athletic facility upgrades such as the $60 million Stark Athletic Performance Center, $50 million Sukup Endzone Club and $30 million Albaugh Family Plaza and Concourse.

CYTown is envisioned to be similar to Titletown near Lambeau Field and the Power & Light District near the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

"Since we started this process, our goal has been to develop something unique to Ames while helping our community support, attract, and retain students, businesses, visitors and new residents, and we believe CYTown will accomplish all of that and more," athletic director Jamie Pollard said.