SEC football schedule release: Every game for every team in 2023

The 2022 college football season isn't even a month old, but it's never too early to look ahead to next year.
The SEC unveiled its entire 2023 schedule for all 14 teams on Tuesday night, from early-season nonconference showdowns to crossover battles to Thanksgiving week rivalry games. Highlights include Alabama hosting Texas in Week 2, Florida traveling to Utah in Week 1, LSU and Florida State opening the season in Orlando and Texas A&M traveling to Miami.
Here are the full schedules for each SEC team. Make sure to schedule your fall weddings with extreme care.
Alabama Crimson Tide
Sept. 2: Middle Tennessee
Sept. 9: Texas
Sept. 16: at South Florida
Sept. 23: Ole Miss
Sept. 30: at Mississippi State
Oct. 7: at Texas A&M
Oct. 14: Arkansas
Oct. 21: Tennessee
Nov. 4: LSU
Nov. 11: at Kentucky
Nov. 18: Chattanooga
Nov. 25: at Auburn
Arkansas Razorbacks
Sept. 2: Western Carolina
Sept. 9: Kent State
Sept. 16: BYU
Sept. 23: at LSU
Sept. 30: vs. Texas A&M (Arlington, Texas)
Oct. 7: at Ole Miss
Oct. 14: at Alabama
Oct. 21: Mississippi State
Nov. 4: at Florida
Nov. 11: Auburn
Nov. 18: Florida International
Nov. 25: Missouri
Auburn Tigers
Sept. 2: UMass
Sept. 9: at Cal
Sept. 16: Samford
Sept. 23: at Texas A&M
Sept. 30: Georgia
Oct. 14: at LSU
Oct. 21: Ole Miss
Oct. 28: Mississippi State
Nov. 4: at Vanderbilt
Nov. 11: at Arkansas
Nov. 18: New Mexico State
Nov. 25: Alabama
Florida Gators
Sept. 2: at Utah
Sept. 9: McNeese State
Sept. 16: Tennessee
Sept. 23: Charlotte
Sept. 30: at Kentucky
Oct. 7: Vanderbilt
Oct. 14: at South Carolina
Oct. 28: vs. Georgia (Jacksonville, Fla.)
Nov. 4: Arkansas
Nov. 11: at LSU
Nov. 18: at Missouri
Nov. 25: Florida State
Georgia Bulldogs
Sept. 2: UT Martin
Sept. 9: Ball State
Sept. 16: South Carolina
Sept. 23: UAB
Sept. 30: at Auburn
Oct. 7: Kentucky
Oct. 14: at Vanderbilt
Oct. 28: Florida (Jacksonville, Fla.)
Nov. 4: Missouri
Nov. 11: Ole Miss
Nov. 18: at Tennessee
Nov. 25: at Georgia Tech
Kentucky Wildcats
Sept. 2: Ball State
Sept. 9: Eastern Kentucky
Sept. 16: Akron
Sept. 23: at Vanderbilt
Sept. 30: Florida
Oct. 7: at Georgia
Oct. 14: Missouri
Oct. 28: Tennessee
Nov. 4: at Mississippi State
Nov. 11: Alabama
Nov. 18: at South Carolina
Nov. 25: at Louisville
LSU Tigers
Sept. 2: vs. Florida State (Orlando, Fla.)
Sept. 9: Georgia
Sept. 16: at Mississippi State
Sept. 23: Arkansas
Sept. 30: at Ole Miss
Oct. 7: at Missouri
Oct. 14: Auburn
Oct. 21: Army
Nov. 4: at Alabama
Nov. 11: Florida
Nov. 18: Georgia State
Nov. 25: Texas A&M
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Sept. 2: Southeastern Louisiana
Sept. 9: Arizona
Sept. 16: LSU
Sept. 23: at South Carolina
Sept. 30: Alabama
Oct. 7: Western Michigan
Oct. 21: at Arkansas
Oct. 28: at Auburn
Nov. 4: Kentucky
Nov. 11: at Texas A&M
Nov. 18: Southern Miss
Nov. 23: Ole Miss
Missouri Tigers
Sept. 2: South Dakota
Sept. 9: Middle Tennessee
Sept. 16: Kansas State
Sept. 23: TBD
Sept. 30: at Vanderbilt
Oct. 7: LSU
Oct. 14: at Kentucky
Oct. 21: South Carolina
Nov. 4: at Georgia
Nov. 11: Tennessee
Nov. 18: Florida
Nov. 25: at Arkansas
Ole Miss Rebels
Sept. 2: Mercer
Sept. 9: at Tulane
Sept. 16: Georgia Tech
Sept. 23: at Alabama
Sept. 30: LSU
Oct. 7: Arkansas
Oct. 21: at Auburn
Oct. 28: Vanderbilt
Nov. 4: Texas A&M
Nov. 11: at Georgia
Nov. 18: ULM
Nov. 23: at Mississippi State
South Carolina Gamecocks
Sept. 2: vs. North Carolina (Charlotte, N.C.)
Sept. 9: Furman
Sept. 16: at Georgia
Sept. 23: Mississippi State
Sept. 30: at Tennessee
Oct. 14: Florida
Oct. 21: at Missouri
Oct. 28: at Texas A&M
Nov. 4: Jacksonville State
Nov. 11: Vanderbilt
Nov. 18: Kentucky
Nov. 25: Clemson
Tennessee Volunteers
Sept. 2: vs. Virginia (Nashville, Tenn.)
Sept. 9: Austin Peay
Sept. 16: at Florida
Sept. 23: UTSA
Sept. 30: South Carolina
Oct. 14: Texas A&M
Oct. 21: at Alabama
Oct. 28: at Kentucky
Nov. 4: UConn
Nov. 11: at Missouri
Nov. 18: Georgia
Nov. 25: Vanderbilt
Texas A&M Aggies
Sept. 2: New Mexico
Sept. 9: at Miami
Sept. 16: ULM
Sept. 23: Auburn
Sept. 30: vs. Arkansas (Arlington, Texas)
Oct. 7: Alabama
Oct. 14: at Tennessee
Oct. 28: South Carolina
Nov. 4: at Ole Miss
Nov. 11: Mississippi State
Nov. 18: Abilene Christian
Nov. 25: at LSU
Vanderbilt Commodores
Aug. 26: Hawai'i
Sept. 2: Alabama A&M
Sept. 9: at Wake Forest
Sept. 16: at UNLV
Sept. 23: Kentucky
Sept. 30: Missouri
Oct. 7: at Florida
Oct. 14: Georgia
Oct. 28: at Ole Miss
Nov. 4: Auburn
Nov. 11: at South Carolina
Nov. 25: Tennessee