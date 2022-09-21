SEC football schedule release: Every game for every team in 2023

The 2022 college football season isn't even a month old, but it's never too early to look ahead to next year.

The SEC unveiled its entire 2023 schedule for all 14 teams on Tuesday night, from early-season nonconference showdowns to crossover battles to Thanksgiving week rivalry games. Highlights include Alabama hosting Texas in Week 2, Florida traveling to Utah in Week 1, LSU and Florida State opening the season in Orlando and Texas A&M traveling to Miami.

Here are the full schedules for each SEC team. Make sure to schedule your fall weddings with extreme care.

Sept. 2: Middle Tennessee

Sept. 9: Texas

Sept. 16: at South Florida

Sept. 23: Ole Miss

Sept. 30: at Mississippi State

Oct. 7: at Texas A&M

Oct. 14: Arkansas

Oct. 21: Tennessee

Nov. 4: LSU

Nov. 11: at Kentucky

Nov. 18: Chattanooga

Nov. 25: at Auburn

Sept. 2: Western Carolina

Sept. 9: Kent State

Sept. 16: BYU

Sept. 23: at LSU

Sept. 30: vs. Texas A&M (Arlington, Texas)

Oct. 7: at Ole Miss

Oct. 14: at Alabama

Oct. 21: Mississippi State

Nov. 4: at Florida

Nov. 11: Auburn

Nov. 18: Florida International

Nov. 25: Missouri

Sept. 2: UMass

Sept. 9: at Cal

Sept. 16: Samford

Sept. 23: at Texas A&M

Sept. 30: Georgia

Oct. 14: at LSU

Oct. 21: Ole Miss

Oct. 28: Mississippi State

Nov. 4: at Vanderbilt

Nov. 11: at Arkansas

Nov. 18: New Mexico State

Nov. 25: Alabama

Sept. 2: at Utah

Sept. 9: McNeese State

Sept. 16: Tennessee

Sept. 23: Charlotte

Sept. 30: at Kentucky

Oct. 7: Vanderbilt

Oct. 14: at South Carolina

Oct. 28: vs. Georgia (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Nov. 4: Arkansas

Nov. 11: at LSU

Nov. 18: at Missouri

Nov. 25: Florida State

Sept. 2: UT Martin

Sept. 9: Ball State

Sept. 16: South Carolina

Sept. 23: UAB

Sept. 30: at Auburn

Oct. 7: Kentucky

Oct. 14: at Vanderbilt

Oct. 28: Florida (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Nov. 4: Missouri

Nov. 11: Ole Miss

Nov. 18: at Tennessee

Nov. 25: at Georgia Tech

Sept. 2: Ball State

Sept. 9: Eastern Kentucky

Sept. 16: Akron

Sept. 23: at Vanderbilt

Sept. 30: Florida

Oct. 7: at Georgia

Oct. 14: Missouri

Oct. 28: Tennessee

Nov. 4: at Mississippi State

Nov. 11: Alabama

Nov. 18: at South Carolina

Nov. 25: at Louisville

Sept. 2: vs. Florida State (Orlando, Fla.)

Sept. 9: Georgia

Sept. 16: at Mississippi State

Sept. 23: Arkansas

Sept. 30: at Ole Miss

Oct. 7: at Missouri

Oct. 14: Auburn

Oct. 21: Army

Nov. 4: at Alabama

Nov. 11: Florida

Nov. 18: Georgia State

Nov. 25: Texas A&M

Sept. 2: Southeastern Louisiana

Sept. 9: Arizona

Sept. 16: LSU

Sept. 23: at South Carolina

Sept. 30: Alabama

Oct. 7: Western Michigan

Oct. 21: at Arkansas

Oct. 28: at Auburn

Nov. 4: Kentucky

Nov. 11: at Texas A&M

Nov. 18: Southern Miss

Nov. 23: Ole Miss

Sept. 2: South Dakota

Sept. 9: Middle Tennessee

Sept. 16: Kansas State

Sept. 23: TBD

Sept. 30: at Vanderbilt

Oct. 7: LSU

Oct. 14: at Kentucky

Oct. 21: South Carolina

Nov. 4: at Georgia

Nov. 11: Tennessee

Nov. 18: Florida

Nov. 25: at Arkansas

Sept. 2: Mercer

Sept. 9: at Tulane

Sept. 16: Georgia Tech

Sept. 23: at Alabama

Sept. 30: LSU

Oct. 7: Arkansas

Oct. 21: at Auburn

Oct. 28: Vanderbilt

Nov. 4: Texas A&M

Nov. 11: at Georgia

Nov. 18: ULM

Nov. 23: at Mississippi State

Sept. 2: vs. North Carolina (Charlotte, N.C.)

Sept. 9: Furman

Sept. 16: at Georgia

Sept. 23: Mississippi State

Sept. 30: at Tennessee

Oct. 14: Florida

Oct. 21: at Missouri

Oct. 28: at Texas A&M

Nov. 4: Jacksonville State

Nov. 11: Vanderbilt

Nov. 18: Kentucky

Nov. 25: Clemson

Sept. 2: vs. Virginia (Nashville, Tenn.)

Sept. 9: Austin Peay

Sept. 16: at Florida

Sept. 23: UTSA

Sept. 30: South Carolina

Oct. 14: Texas A&M

Oct. 21: at Alabama

Oct. 28: at Kentucky

Nov. 4: UConn

Nov. 11: at Missouri

Nov. 18: Georgia

Nov. 25: Vanderbilt

Sept. 2: New Mexico

Sept. 9: at Miami

Sept. 16: ULM

Sept. 23: Auburn

Sept. 30: vs. Arkansas (Arlington, Texas)

Oct. 7: Alabama

Oct. 14: at Tennessee

Oct. 28: South Carolina

Nov. 4: at Ole Miss

Nov. 11: Mississippi State

Nov. 18: Abilene Christian

Nov. 25: at LSU

Aug. 26: Hawai'i

Sept. 2: Alabama A&M

Sept. 9: at Wake Forest

Sept. 16: at UNLV

Sept. 23: Kentucky

Sept. 30: Missouri

Oct. 7: at Florida

Oct. 14: Georgia

Oct. 28: at Ole Miss

Nov. 4: Auburn

Nov. 11: at South Carolina

Nov. 25: Tennessee