          SEC football schedule release: Every game for every team in 2023

          8:00 PM ET
          The 2022 college football season isn't even a month old, but it's never too early to look ahead to next year.

          The SEC unveiled its entire 2023 schedule for all 14 teams on Tuesday night, from early-season nonconference showdowns to crossover battles to Thanksgiving week rivalry games. Highlights include Alabama hosting Texas in Week 2, Florida traveling to Utah in Week 1, LSU and Florida State opening the season in Orlando and Texas A&M traveling to Miami.

          Here are the full schedules for each SEC team. Make sure to schedule your fall weddings with extreme care.

          Alabama Crimson Tide

          Sept. 2: Middle Tennessee
          Sept. 9: Texas
          Sept. 16: at South Florida
          Sept. 23: Ole Miss
          Sept. 30: at Mississippi State
          Oct. 7: at Texas A&M
          Oct. 14: Arkansas
          Oct. 21: Tennessee
          Nov. 4: LSU
          Nov. 11: at Kentucky
          Nov. 18: Chattanooga
          Nov. 25: at Auburn

          Arkansas Razorbacks

          Sept. 2: Western Carolina
          Sept. 9: Kent State
          Sept. 16: BYU
          Sept. 23: at LSU
          Sept. 30: vs. Texas A&M (Arlington, Texas)
          Oct. 7: at Ole Miss
          Oct. 14: at Alabama
          Oct. 21: Mississippi State
          Nov. 4: at Florida
          Nov. 11: Auburn
          Nov. 18: Florida International
          Nov. 25: Missouri

          Auburn Tigers

          Sept. 2: UMass
          Sept. 9: at Cal
          Sept. 16: Samford
          Sept. 23: at Texas A&M
          Sept. 30: Georgia
          Oct. 14: at LSU
          Oct. 21: Ole Miss
          Oct. 28: Mississippi State
          Nov. 4: at Vanderbilt
          Nov. 11: at Arkansas
          Nov. 18: New Mexico State
          Nov. 25: Alabama

          Florida Gators

          Sept. 2: at Utah
          Sept. 9: McNeese State
          Sept. 16: Tennessee
          Sept. 23: Charlotte
          Sept. 30: at Kentucky
          Oct. 7: Vanderbilt
          Oct. 14: at South Carolina
          Oct. 28: vs. Georgia (Jacksonville, Fla.)
          Nov. 4: Arkansas
          Nov. 11: at LSU
          Nov. 18: at Missouri
          Nov. 25: Florida State

          Georgia Bulldogs

          Sept. 2: UT Martin
          Sept. 9: Ball State
          Sept. 16: South Carolina
          Sept. 23: UAB
          Sept. 30: at Auburn
          Oct. 7: Kentucky
          Oct. 14: at Vanderbilt
          Oct. 28: Florida (Jacksonville, Fla.)
          Nov. 4: Missouri
          Nov. 11: Ole Miss
          Nov. 18: at Tennessee
          Nov. 25: at Georgia Tech

          Kentucky Wildcats

          Sept. 2: Ball State
          Sept. 9: Eastern Kentucky
          Sept. 16: Akron
          Sept. 23: at Vanderbilt
          Sept. 30: Florida
          Oct. 7: at Georgia
          Oct. 14: Missouri
          Oct. 28: Tennessee
          Nov. 4: at Mississippi State
          Nov. 11: Alabama
          Nov. 18: at South Carolina
          Nov. 25: at Louisville

          LSU Tigers

          Sept. 2: vs. Florida State (Orlando, Fla.)
          Sept. 9: Georgia
          Sept. 16: at Mississippi State
          Sept. 23: Arkansas
          Sept. 30: at Ole Miss
          Oct. 7: at Missouri
          Oct. 14: Auburn
          Oct. 21: Army
          Nov. 4: at Alabama
          Nov. 11: Florida
          Nov. 18: Georgia State
          Nov. 25: Texas A&M

          Mississippi State Bulldogs

          Sept. 2: Southeastern Louisiana
          Sept. 9: Arizona
          Sept. 16: LSU
          Sept. 23: at South Carolina
          Sept. 30: Alabama
          Oct. 7: Western Michigan
          Oct. 21: at Arkansas
          Oct. 28: at Auburn
          Nov. 4: Kentucky
          Nov. 11: at Texas A&M
          Nov. 18: Southern Miss
          Nov. 23: Ole Miss

          Missouri Tigers

          Sept. 2: South Dakota
          Sept. 9: Middle Tennessee
          Sept. 16: Kansas State
          Sept. 23: TBD
          Sept. 30: at Vanderbilt
          Oct. 7: LSU
          Oct. 14: at Kentucky
          Oct. 21: South Carolina
          Nov. 4: at Georgia
          Nov. 11: Tennessee
          Nov. 18: Florida
          Nov. 25: at Arkansas

          Ole Miss Rebels

          Sept. 2: Mercer
          Sept. 9: at Tulane
          Sept. 16: Georgia Tech
          Sept. 23: at Alabama
          Sept. 30: LSU
          Oct. 7: Arkansas
          Oct. 21: at Auburn
          Oct. 28: Vanderbilt
          Nov. 4: Texas A&M
          Nov. 11: at Georgia
          Nov. 18: ULM
          Nov. 23: at Mississippi State

          South Carolina Gamecocks

          Sept. 2: vs. North Carolina (Charlotte, N.C.)
          Sept. 9: Furman
          Sept. 16: at Georgia
          Sept. 23: Mississippi State
          Sept. 30: at Tennessee
          Oct. 14: Florida
          Oct. 21: at Missouri
          Oct. 28: at Texas A&M
          Nov. 4: Jacksonville State
          Nov. 11: Vanderbilt
          Nov. 18: Kentucky
          Nov. 25: Clemson

          Tennessee Volunteers

          Sept. 2: vs. Virginia (Nashville, Tenn.)
          Sept. 9: Austin Peay
          Sept. 16: at Florida
          Sept. 23: UTSA
          Sept. 30: South Carolina
          Oct. 14: Texas A&M
          Oct. 21: at Alabama
          Oct. 28: at Kentucky
          Nov. 4: UConn
          Nov. 11: at Missouri
          Nov. 18: Georgia
          Nov. 25: Vanderbilt

          Texas A&M Aggies

          Sept. 2: New Mexico
          Sept. 9: at Miami
          Sept. 16: ULM
          Sept. 23: Auburn
          Sept. 30: vs. Arkansas (Arlington, Texas)
          Oct. 7: Alabama
          Oct. 14: at Tennessee
          Oct. 28: South Carolina
          Nov. 4: at Ole Miss
          Nov. 11: Mississippi State
          Nov. 18: Abilene Christian
          Nov. 25: at LSU

          Vanderbilt Commodores

          Aug. 26: Hawai'i
          Sept. 2: Alabama A&M
          Sept. 9: at Wake Forest
          Sept. 16: at UNLV
          Sept. 23: Kentucky
          Sept. 30: Missouri
          Oct. 7: at Florida
          Oct. 14: Georgia
          Oct. 28: at Ole Miss
          Nov. 4: Auburn
          Nov. 11: at South Carolina
          Nov. 25: Tennessee