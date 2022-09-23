It's Week 4 of the college football season and several teams have organized dazzling uniform combinations for this weekend.

The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes diverted from their usual scarlet and gray combination for a darker alternate outfit. The San Jose Spartans pay tribute to their city and the Mississippi State Bulldogs honor two trailblazers with an old-school ensemble.

But the uniform matchup of the week could be the No. 15 Oregon Ducks vs. the Washington State Cougars, with the teams wearing contrasting colors.

Here is a look at some of the best college football uniforms for Week 4:

It's a Blackout

The Buckeyes will wear all black against the Wisconsin Badgers for their "Blackout Game." The last time the team wore black alternate uniforms was in a 2019 win against the Michigan State Spartans. Ohio State is 3-0 when it wears black entering Saturday, beating the Penn State Nittany Lions in 2015, the Nebraska Cornhuskers in 2018 and the Spartans.

Attendants are also encouraged to wear black to "The Shoe," the Buckeyes' home stadium, on Saturday.

San Jose State unveiled its "City Night" uniforms for Saturday's game against the Western Michigan Broncos. The look features the school's Spartan head logo on the shoulders of the jersey. In addition, the Spartan spear is down the middle of the helmet, and the "SJ" decal for the headgear is in a chrome finish.

"Victory Yosef," the Appalachian State Mountaineers' secondary logo, returns as the helmet decal this weekend. The team will wear black against the James Madison Dukes.

On Saturday, Washington State will don its "All Anthracite" combination against Oregon.

The Arkansas State Red Wolves blackout look has the jersey numbers and shoulder stripes in red.

Throwback threads

Mississippi State will honor Frank Dowsing Jr. and Robert Bell, the first Black players to suit up for the Bulldogs with a vintage uniform against the Bowling Green Falcons. The helmets feature the old-school "MS" logo on each side, and the jerseys have "Miss. State" on the front and back. The ensemble is part of a 50th-anniversary celebration for the 1972 team, the final season Dowsing and Bell played at Mississippi State.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 & 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐥: Carving Paths



On Saturday, we honor their legacies.#HailState🐶 pic.twitter.com/r1L9rW07Ch — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) September 22, 2022

The North Carolina Tar Heels will rock their 1990s throwback jerseys, Carolina blue lids and white pants against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The jerseys also have "Carolina" printed on the shoulder stripes.

Color coordination

The UTSA Roadrunners have orange jerseys and pants along with white lids on deck for their "Orange Out" contest against the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Oregon State Beavers will sport a striking black/orange/black combination against the No. 7 USC Trojans.

week 4 heat 🥵🔥 pic.twitter.com/B0S1ooBqlM — Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) September 21, 2022

Three colors are a part of the Northern Illinois Huskies' fit. They will wear black helmets, white jerseys and red pants.

For Saturday's "Battle of the Iron Skillet" against in-state rival TCU, the SMU Mustangs will be dressed in their "Dallas" uniform set.

The Eastern Washington Eagles will wear a fresh black/red/red look for their game against the Montana State Bobcats.

Black/white/black was the color combination for the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Thursday, with the teal accents on the jersey adding a splash of vibrancy.

Icey Whites

The Ducks, Boise State Broncos, Florida International Panthers, UNLV Rebels, Nevada Wolfpack and Virginia Cavaliers will rock all-white sets in their games this weekend.

𝕨𝕙𝕚𝕥𝕖 ᴏɴ 𝕨𝕙𝕚𝕥𝕖 ᴏɴ 𝕨𝕙𝕚𝕥𝕖#BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/E2UF8JJQhy — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) September 21, 2022

Ice cold threads for week 3 🥶#FIUniform pic.twitter.com/f67TUpLbZl — FIU Football (@FIUFootball) September 22, 2022

Iced Out ❄️



Game 4 Uni Combo



⚪️ Helmet

⚪️ Jersey

⚪️ Pants@UNISWAG | @UniWatch pic.twitter.com/QbcObi4BqX — UNLV Football (@unlvfootball) September 22, 2022

𝙄𝙘𝙮 𝙬𝙝𝙞𝙩𝙚𝙨 𝙪𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙧 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙁𝙧𝙞𝙙𝙖𝙮 𝙣𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙡𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩𝙨 🥶🧊#GoHoos⚔️ pic.twitter.com/kIfjz6M16k — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) September 21, 2022

Helmet heat

On Saturday, the East Carolina Pirates will switch their purple helmets for white lids against the Navy Midshipmen.

The Purdue Boilermakers will have "Purdue Pete," a logo that dates back to the 1940s, as the decal for their headgear this week. Train tracks run down the center of the helmet as well.