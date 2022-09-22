LSU star wide receiver Kayshon Boutte will miss the Saturday game against New Mexico to attend the birth of his child.

Tigers coach Brian Kelly said after practice Thursday that Boutte will miss the game, saying the team supports the junior from New Iberia, Louisiana. Boutte and his girlfriend are having a baby boy.

ESPN rates Boutte as the top wide receiver and No. 6 overall prospect for the 2023 NFL draft.

Boutte has had a slow start to the season, recording 10 receptions for 93 yards and no touchdowns in three games. He had 38 receptions for 509 yards and nine touchdowns in six games last season before an ankle injury cost him the final six contests. After LSU's coaching change to Kelly, Boutte was the subject of transfer rumors but confirmed his return in December.

He didn't participate in spring practice while rehabbing his ankle. Boutte had only two receptions for 20 yards in LSU's season-opening loss to Florida State on Sept. 4, prompting a conversation with Kelly.

"His standard is so high," Kelly said Sept. 6. "It wasn't his best game. But he's going to have great games. He's the least guy I'm concerned about on our offense."

As a true freshman in 2020, Boutte recorded 735 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 45 receptions. ESPN rated him as the top in-state recruit and No. 33 overall player in the class.