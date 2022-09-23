Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell is expected to be a game-time decision against FAU on Saturday with an unspecified injury, sources told ESPN.

O'Connell ranks fifth nationally with 1,000 passing yards so far in 2022. He has thrown for eight touchdowns and one interception while establishing himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the sport.

The next player on the Purdue depth chart is sixth-year graduate transfer Austin Burton, who transferred from UCLA after the 2019 season. Burton played in seven games for the Boilermakers last year, appearing both in relief and in select packages.

Burton has started one game in his career. At UCLA in 2019, he started a 48-31 home loss to Oregon State.

FAU enters the game reeling, as they lost at home to USCF 40-14 last week. After an impressive win against Charlotte in Week 0, FAU lost to Ohio and defeated Southeastern Louisiana.

O'Connell won the starting job at Purdue last season with a breakout year that saw him throw 28 touchdowns, complete 71.6% of his passes and deliver a victory over Tennessee with five touchdown passes in the Music City Bowl.