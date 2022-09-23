Florida State opened some eyes with its Labor Day weekend victory over LSU in New Orleans earlier this month.

Off to its first 3-0 start since 2015, the Seminoles are building momentum - both on the field and on the recruiting trail.

Highly regarded wide receiver Hykeem Williams certainly has taken notice, demonstrating that by staying home by committing to Florida State on Friday.

Williams, a product of Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is No. 22 on the 2023 ESPN 300. Ranked as the third-best receiver in the class, Williams becomes the top-ranked offensive player for Mike Norvell in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Williams tabbed the Seminoles over Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Texas A&M and Pittsburgh. He's the seventh ESPN 300 prospect to join Florida State's class, which is ranked 25th in ESPN's latest class rankings.

Williams would be the first ESPN 300 wide receiver to sign with the Seminoles since Destyn Hill (No. 14 WR and No. 89 overall) and Malik McClain (No. 46 WR and No. 261 overall) in 2021.

Williams is the highest ranked receiver to commit to Florida State since D.J. Matthews (No. 7 WR and No. 53 overall) since 2017. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Williams hauled in 30 passes for 750 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior for Stranahan High School in 2021.