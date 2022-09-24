Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis, who suffered a left leg injury last week, will start against Boston College on Saturday night, a source told ESPN.

Travis missed practice early in the week after injuring his left leg against Louisville on Sept. 16. He returned to practice late in the week and is "good to go," a source said.

Travis showed flashes of stardom in an early sample size in 2022, as he'd completed 67.7% of his passes and had gotten off to a sizzling starting against Louisville (13-for-17 for two touchdowns) before getting hurt.

Tate Rodemaker stepped in after Travis' injury in the second quarter against Louisville and sparked the Seminoles to a 35-31 win. Rodemaker, a sophomore, finished 6-of-10 passing for 109 yards and two TDs.

This will be Travis' 17th career start for the Seminoles (3-0). He's got four touchdowns and one interceptions so far this season.

In 2021, Travis established himself as FSU's starter by throwing for 1,539 yards and 15 touchdowns. He completed 62.9% of his passes and threw six interceptions. That included strong performances in wins over Miami, North Carolina and Boston College last year.

Travis completed 20-of-34 passes for three touchdowns against the Eagles in 2021.