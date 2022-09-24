Wake Forest's already depleted secondary is facing another significant loss against Clemson on Saturday.

Starting cornerback Caelen Carson, who is considered the Demon Deacons' top corner, is out for Saturday's game against the Tigers and is considered week-to-week, a source told ESPN. He suffered a leg injury in the third quarter of last week's win over Liberty and missed the remainder of the game.

This is another blow to Wake Forest's secondary, as Coby Davis, the nickelback who started the season, is out for the remainder of the year after an injury against Vanderbilt. Davis' replacement at nickel, Brendon Harris, was also injured in the Liberty game, hurting his arm on a tackle. Harris is week-to-week.

This will be a setback for Wake Forest, which hasn't beaten Clemson since 2008. The Tigers have won the past four meetings by an average of 38.5 points per game.

The Demon Deacons are facing a Clemson team with a formidable interior defensive line. Both Clemson defensive tackles, Bryan Bresee (personal reasons) and Tyler Davis (injury), are returning.

Clemson star defensive end Xavier Thomas did not travel with the Tigers because of a foot injury suffered during preseason camp.

There was a chance Thomas could play this week, but he's expected to return for the NC State game next week. That game was the expected target for his return all along.