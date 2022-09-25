Week 4's college football Twitter jokes started Friday when the UTEP Miners celebrated an upset win over the Boise State Broncos with a perfectly executed barb.

On Saturday, more teams such as the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines, No. 5 Clemson Tigers and James Madison Dukes continued the petty energy after their victories.

Here's a look at some of the top Twitter trolls of Week 4 across college football:

Things looked bleak for James Madison, as they were down 28-3 in the second quarter to Appalachian State. But the Dukes outscored the Mountaineers 22-0 in the second half to complete the come-from-behind win. It was the largest comeback victory in the FBS this season and James Madison's first road win in the series since 1991. Dukes quarterback Todd Centeio threw for 204 yards and two touchdowns on the day.

After knocking off App State on the road Saturday, James Madison posted a picture on Twitter summarizing the win.

Michigan running back Blake Corum ran for 243 yards and two touchdowns while quarterback J.J. McCarthy threw for 220 yards and two scores to help the Wolverines defeat the Terrapins. Michigan is 4-0 for a second straight year and improves to 10-1 all-time against Maryland. The loss Saturday is the Terrapins' 19th straight against AP top-10 opponents, the program's longest streak during the AP poll era (since 1936).

Both schools rep the letter "M" but the Wolverines let the Terrapins know their "M" is the best.

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman threw a career-high six touchdown passes, but it wasn't enough as the Clemson defense got a stop in the second overtime to secure the victory. Clemson improves to 14-0 against the Demon Deacons since Dabo Swinney was named permanent head coach and extends its overall winning streak to 10 games, the longest active streak in the FBS.

Clemson's Twitter account had fun after the game at Wake Forest's expense.

Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers threw for 406 yards and six touchdown passes in a dominant win over the Falcons. Rogers tied the school record for touchdown passes in a game and completed 78% of his passes for the third time this season. Wide receiver Caleb Ducking had a big day, catching seven passes for a career-high 96 yards and two touchdowns.

It took simple wordplay for the Bulldogs to execute the perfect troll postgame.

Mountaineers quarterback JT Daniels threw for 203 yards and a touchdown to help his team defeat the Hokies, but the story is on the defensive side. West Virginia held Virginia Tech to 2-for-10 on third down and only gave up three points in the second half. According to ESPN Stats & Information, West Virginia's 23-point victory was its largest ever at Lane Stadium, Virginia Tech's home field.

After the game, the Mountaineers reminded Twitter which Virginia reigns supreme.

UTEP entered the Friday matchup against the Broncos as 16.5-point underdogs. That didn't matter, as Miners quarterback Gavin Hardison completed 10 of 11 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown and sophomore receiver Marcus Bellon scored on a punt return in the third quarter to lead the squad to an upset win. It was UTEP's first win over Boise State in the series.

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson became a viral sensation this summer with his "let's ride" catchphrase. Given that Boise State's mascot is a Bronco, the Miners' Twitter account posted a creative graphic to celebrate the victory.