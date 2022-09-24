Daniel Hishaw Jr. breaks tackles left and right as he goes 73 yards for the Kansas touchdown. (0:47)

The Kansas Jayhawks eked out a 35-27 victory against the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday, and quarterback Jalon Daniels' performance was a huge reason why.

The junior quarterback threw for 324 yards and four touchdowns to go with 83 yards and a score on the ground. Saturday's game continued a hot start for Daniels and the Jayhawks, who are 4-0 for the first time since 2009.

Daniels' day was spectacular, as the quarterback etched his name in the Jayhawks' (albeit limited) history books. Kansas' Twitter account chronicled his day as well.

Here are some stats (and memes) that put Daniels' day into perspective:

First: Daniels did most of his damage in the first half, completing 11 of 12 passes for 224 yards and three touchdowns. According to ESPN Stats & Information research, he became the first KU quarterback to throw three touchdown passes with 250 yards of total offense in any half since Todd Reesing in the 2008 Insight Bowl against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

4: Saturday marked the first time a Jayhawks quarterback had four passing touchdowns in a game since Carter Stanley did it in 2019 against the Texas Longhorns. Daniels is the first Jayhawks player to accomplish the feat in three quarters since Peyton Bender in 2017 against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

82.6%: Daniels' accuracy was on full display Saturday as he completed 82.6% of his throws against Duke. That is the sixth-highest completion percentage in a game in school history (minimum of 10 attempts) and the highest since Reesing in 2008.

Safe to say Daniels was on fire against the Blue Devils, and Kansas' Twitter couldn't agree more.

Jalon today:



4 Passing TD's.

2 Incompletions. pic.twitter.com/9r9rW3kuKI — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) September 24, 2022

7.5: On the ground, Daniels accumulated 83 yards on an impressive 7.5 yards per carry. He also notched a 30-yard run, his longest run play of the season.

Daniels' legs have been reliable so far this season.

5: Daniels scored five touchdowns on the day (four passing, one rushing), his second straight game with five scores. He became the first Jayhawks player in school history to record multiple games in which he was responsible for five touchdowns.

The junior quarterback had to recount his scores after a sensational day.

27: The Jayhawks have found a lot of success with Daniels under center this year. They have scored 27 touchdowns through four games after scoring only 32 touchdowns in 12 games last season. Daniels has accounted for 15 of them (11 passing, four rushing).

It might be early, but Kansas is already starting the Heisman campaign for Daniels.

ESPN Stats & Information contributed to this story