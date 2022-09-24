Less than 24 hours after losing to UTEP and dropping to 2-2 on the season, Boise State coach Andy Avalos announced on Saturday that he's fired offensive coordinator Tim Plough.

Plough will be replaced by Dirk Koetter, who has been a head coach in college at Boise State and Arizona State, and in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Koetter, who was most recently the Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator from 2019-20, was brought in as an offensive analyst in June.

"This was a difficult decision, but I believe it is in the best interest of our program," Avalos said in a statement. "Our team goals are still in front of us and we are focused on working to accomplish them. Tim is a good football coach and I have no doubt he will continue to positively impact the young men he works with in the future."

In a 27-10 loss to the Miners (2-3), the heavily favored Broncos struggled. Boise State's Hank Bachmeier completed just 13 of 34 passes for 93 yards, and the Broncos finished with 84 yards rushing and only 177 yards of total offense.

Avalos, who played linebacker at Boise State, is in his second season leading the program.

Last season -- in Avalos' first as a head coach -- the Broncos finished with a 7-5 record.

Boise State hosts San Diego State next Saturday.