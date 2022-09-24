WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Clemson seems to have solved its quarterback problems, and Dabo Swinney kept receipts from all the critics who thought DJ Uiagalelei was cooked after last season's struggles.

Uiagalelei delivered the No. 5 Tigers a dramatic 51-45 come-from-behind double-overtime win over No. 21 Wake Forest on Saturday, throwing for 371 yards and five touchdowns in the effort.

"After today, I don't think you can question the kid," Swinney said. "He's locked in. He's blocked out all the noise. ... He's made of the right stuff. The challenges he's had, the adversity he's been through, it's made him better."

Uiagalelei was a five-star recruit in 2020, and when forced into the starting job for a sidelined Trevor Lawrence that season, he engineered a dramatic win over Boston College and threw for more than 400 yards against Notre Dame. Expectations were high entering 2021, but Uiagalelei struggled badly. For the season, he threw just nine touchdown passes -- a number he's already exceeded in 2022.