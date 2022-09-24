COLUMBUS, Ohio -- No. 3 Ohio State was without two injured starting cornerbacks against Wisconsin, as Cam Brown and Denzel Burke were both out, leaving the Buckeyes' secondary thin on both experience and depth.

Burke was expected to play a significant role on Saturday, but was on the sidelines with his right hand wrapped during pregame. Brown went to the locker room in the middle of last week's game against Toledo, and was listed as unavailable on Saturday.

Cornerback Jordan Hancock, a redshirt freshman who was expected to be in the rotation with Burke and Brown, hasn't played yet this season because of a lower leg injury he sustained in preseason camp and was again listed as unavailable.

The Buckeyes are likely to turn to corners Ryan Turner and Cam Martinez, backups to Jyaire Brown and JK Johnson.