Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has first-hand experience in the rivalry between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Texas Longhorns. He played for Texas Tech from 2014-16, facing Texas twice in that span, winning once.

On Saturday, the Red Raiders and No. 22 Longhorns added another chapter to their rivalry. After trailing by 14 at the half, Texas Tech put together a masterful second-half comeback to take the lead late in the fourth quarter. However, a Texas field goal as time expired tied the game and forced overtime.

Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson fumbled on Texas' first overtime possession, leading to Red Raiders kicker Trey Wolff kicking a 20-yard field goal for the upset win. It is Texas Tech's first win over a ranked Texas team since the legendary 2008 win over a top-ranked Longhorns squad. Red Raiders quarterback Donovan Smith threw for 331 and two touchdowns along with 42 yards and a score on the ground. Running back SaRodorick Thompson led the team on the ground with 70 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Mahomes was locked into Texas Tech's game from start to finish, and he had plenty to say after his alma mater defeated its in-state rival. He even called out former Longhorns quarterbacks Sam Ehlinger and Shane Buechele.